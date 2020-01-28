Play

Stanton signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Tuesday.

Stanton spent the part of the 2019 season on the Vikings' practice squad, but he never elevated to the active roster because C.J. Ham stayed healthy. The Browns have hired former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach this year, and he utilized a fullback in Minnesota. Stanton is currently the only fullback on the Browns' roster.

