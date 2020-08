Natson took first-team snaps on offense during Monday's practice in place of Jarvis Landry (hip), Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Natson spent most of the last two seasons with the Rams as a returner, but he's getting early run in Cleveland's camp with the first team. The Browns don't have a set third wideout, so Natson, who has made a handful plays since camp opened Friday, is putting himself on the fantasy radar.