Natson has been first in line for punt and kick returns in training camp, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Natson is clear front runner as the primary return man, but the Browns would also want him to produce in other ways. He's part of a group vying to become the No. 3 wideout and was on the field with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry early in camp. Rashard Higgins was mentioned in the last few days as a leading candidate for the third wideout spot. The competition for the No. 3 receiver job will continue leading up to the season opener against the Ravens, but it's unclear how often the Browns will deploy three wideouts. The Vikings, in an offense led by Cleveland's current head coach Kevin Stefanski, were last in the NFL in 2019 in usage of "11" personnel (one RB, one TE, 3 WR).