Natson (knee) signed a one-year deal with Cleveland on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Natson played in just three games during the 2020 season before suffering a torn ACL during Week 3's game against Washington. Although the receiver had suited up for the past three seasons before his injury, Natson hadn't seen a target since 2017, where he caught two receptions for 18 yards with the Jets. With Cleveland's receiving corps crowded, the 27-year-old will likely continue his role as a returner for the team in the upcoming year.