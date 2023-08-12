Akins caught his lone target for five yards in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Akins made his catch during Cleveland's first possession, the lone drive engineered by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The tight end had battled a knee injury earlier in the camp before returning to practice this week. David Njoku is the clear No. 1 at the position, but Akins' history with Watson -- they spent three seasons together in Houston -- could lead to a substantial role.