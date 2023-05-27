Akins was on the field for Cleveland's organized team activities this week, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Akins signed with the Browns during the offseason and acknowledged reuniting with quarterback Deshaun Watson as a reason. The two played three seasons together in Houston. The Browns spent a good amount of offseason focus on improving targets for Watson, and the 6-foot-6 Akins brings familiarity along with a red-zone threat. Akins is expected to back up David Njoku at tight end.