Akins is expected to start at tight end in Sunday's game against the Chiefs with David Njoku (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Akins previously helped fill in for Njoku from Weeks 2 through 4 while the latter was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain and compiled a 6-49-0 receiving line on 10 targets over that span. While that level of production wasn't particularly noteworthy, all three of those outings came while Deshaun Watson (Achilles) served as the Browns' quarterback, so Akins could have a better opportunity to deliver fantasy value while Cleveland's passing attack has taken off under the stewardship of Jameis Winston. The Browns are also without a key receiver in Cedric Tillman (concussion), potentially leaving Akins as high as third in the pecking order for targets behind wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.