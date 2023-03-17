Akins is signing a two-year contract with the Browns, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
A 2018 third-round pick, Akins played 73 games for Houston the past five seasons, topping 400 yards three times without ever reaching 500. His 37-495-5 receiving line last year was a career-best effort, and he's now headed to Cleveland where he'll compete for backup snaps with Harrison Bryant. Given his lack of blocking prowess, Akins might be an insurance plan for David Njoku more so than the clear-cut No. 2 TE -- a role that tends to be more about run-blocking than catching passes.