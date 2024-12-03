Akins did not catch his lone target in Monday's 41-32 loss to Denver in Week 13.

Like many of Cleveland's receivers, Akins has experienced an uptick in activity and production with Jameis Winston at quarterback; however, he had a limited role Monday when Winston threw 58 times. Top tight end David Njoku had a team-high 17 targets Monday. Winston's not afraid to spread the targets around, so Akins, who averaged four targets over the three preceding games, could get some looks Week 14 against the Steelers.