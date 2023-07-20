Akins anticipates a role in Cleveland greater than what he had in Houston the previous five seasons, Ashley Bostock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "In Houston, I was kind of labeled as a catch-and-run type in the flat," Akins said. "Here I'm more down the field."

Akins signed with the Browns during the offseason, and his history with quarterback Deshaun Watson when the two were Texans teammates was undoubtedly a factor. He wasn't a top target of Watson in Houston, but Akins achieved a level of success with the quarterback, catching 90 of 129 targets for 1,046 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons from 2018 to 2020. The tight end anticipates an expanded route tree in Cleveland and an opportunity to not be so one dimensional as a receiver. He'll compete with Harrison Bryant to back up lead tight end David Njoku.