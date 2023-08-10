Akins returned to practice earlier this week after missing time with a knee injury, Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com reports.
Akins missed about a week while recovering from the injury, but he's been back at practice since at least Monday. The 31-year-old is working to earn the team's No. 2 tight-end role behind starter David Njoku.
More News
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Still dealing with injury•
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Resting knee to start training camp•
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Misses another day•
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Looking forward to new role•
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Happily reunited with Watson•
-
Browns' Jordan Akins: Links up with Browns•