Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Akins hasn't been practicing this week to rest his knee, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Akins missed a third straight day of practice Sunday while monitoring a knee injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but when healthy, Akins should compete with Harrison Bryant for playing time behind David Njoku. It's never good to miss valuable training camp snaps, but Akins' history with Deshaun Watson should give the tight end some leeway with his new squad.