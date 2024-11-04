Akins caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers.

After a one-target performance a week ago, Akins saw a modest increase in volume Sunday. He was on the field for 25 snaps, the most he's seen since David Njoku returned from injury, but there's no reason to believe the boost is sustainable. The loss dropped the Browns to 2-7 as they enter a bye week, and the club may start preparing for 2025 by dealing veterans ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 32-year-old Akins, in the final year of his contract, is likely not part of the organization's future.