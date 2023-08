Elliott is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs with a hip injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Elliott exited before the end of the first quarter, though it's unclear exactly when or how he suffered this hip injury. The 25-year-old defensive tackle collected a career-high 36 stops, two sacks and two passes defended last season, and he has been playing with the Browns' first-team defense this preseason.