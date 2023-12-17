Elliott (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Walker was able to participate in Friday's practice in a limited capacity and has been able to get through the leagues' five-step concussion protocols. He has 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.5 sacks, in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Questionable for Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Exits with head injury•
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Left off injury report•
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Exits with hip injury•
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Playing with starting unit•
-
Browns' Jordan Elliott: Leaves early Sunday•