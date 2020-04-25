Browns' Jordan Elliott: Links up with Cleveland

The Browns selected Elliott in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Elliott was the best interior lineman left on the board at this stage. His production is only middling with 6.0 career sacks in three seasons but his athleticism is his selling point. The Missouri product ran a 5.02 in the 40 at 302 pounds and he has a variety of pass-rush moves to be disruptive.