Hicks has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hicks took a hit to the head in the first half of Sunday's game, and further tests concluded that the veteran linebacker suffered a concussion. He'll enter the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he'll need to clear in order to play in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens next weekend. Winston Reid will see more playing at linebacker for the rest of Sunday's game.