Hicks (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hicks suffered a head injury in the first half of Sunday's game, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return. Winston Reid is in line for more snaps at linebacker for as long as Hicks is sidelined.
