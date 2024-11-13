Hicks (elbow/triceps) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hicks missed four of the Browns' five games prior to the Week 10 bye due to elbow and triceps injuries, but the additional rest appears to have helped as he was able to practice Wednesday without restrictions. Barring any setbacks, the 2015 third-round pick should be good to go against the Saints on Sunday. Across five regular-season games, Hicks has logged 24 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.