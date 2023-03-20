The Browns re-signed Kunaszyk on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kunaszyk is now slated to stick around in Cleveland for a second consecutive season. The 26-year-old has mainly operated in a special-teams role across his first four years in the NFL, and throughout this past campaign, he registered career highs in defensive snaps played (99), special-teams snaps played (314) and tackles (22) before eventually missing the Browns' final two games due to a hand injury. With a full offseason to move past the issue, Kunaszyk is poised to reprise his depth linebacker/special-teamer for the team in 2023.
