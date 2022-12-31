site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jordan-kunaszyk-done-for-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jordan Kunaszyk: Done for season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kunaszyk (hand) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The depth linebacker saw 19 defensive snaps in the Week 16 contest before leaving with an injury. The fourth-year linebacker was a critical member of the team's special teams registering 314 snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 25 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read