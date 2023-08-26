Kunaszyk has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs with a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kunaszyk appears to have injured his knee at some point during the first quarter, leaving his status moving forward up in the air. The 26-year-old totaled 22 tackles over 15 games while primarily contributing on special teams for the Browns last year.

