Kunaszyk (hand) re-signed with the Browns on Monday.
Kunaszyk played primarily on special teams in 2022 but also contributed as a depth linebacker when injuries depleted the depth chart. He was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury in Week 17, but Kunaszyk has since recovered.
