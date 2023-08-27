Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Sunday that Kunaszyk will be out for multiple weeks after suffering a torn MCL in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kunaszyk left in the first quarter of Saturday's game and did not return. He was a key piece for the Browns' as a rotational piece at linebacker and contributed mostly to special teams, totalling 22 tackles over 15 games in 2022. Matthew Adams and Mohamoud Diabate are candidates to replace Kunaszyk as depth pieces behind starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker.