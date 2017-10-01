Play

Leslie left Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Leslie was just promoted to the active roster last week, and he has been used as a depth receiver with special teams duties. As the last receiver on the depth chart, expect No. 5 wideout Kasen Williams to see an increase in offensive snaps until Leslie can return.

