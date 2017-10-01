Play

Leslie (hamstring) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

This isn't a good sign for the young wideout who just cracked the lineup last week. A quick recovery would be favorable for his long-term value, and Leslie will have a week to get healthy for a Week 5 matchup with the Jets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories