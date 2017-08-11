Payton caught a 45-yard touchdown pass on his lone target Thursday against the Saints.

Payton is currently buried on the Browns' depth chart, but he was able to show his big-play ability when he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from DeShone Kizer on Thursday. The 23-year-old was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, so he may have to work extra hard to earn a roster spot.