Wilkins is getting extra reps as the Browns deal with an injury to projected backup running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilkins had three carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in last week's preseason tie against the Eagles. That was his first game since joining the Browns earlier this month. Ford's injury presents an opportunity for Wilkins, who is competing with Demetric Felton, John Kelly and Hassan Hall to become the third back. Ford is not practicing this week and will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against Kansas City. His status for Week 1 of the regular season remains murky, so two of the competitors could be active when the Browns open the season at home against the Bengals.