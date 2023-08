Wilkins has signed a contract with the Browns, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This news comes one day after he worked out with the team, so he clearly made an impression. Cleveland is in the running back market because their No. 2 option, Jerome Ford (hamstring), is currently considered week-to-week. The 29-year-old spent time on the practice squads of both the Colts and Titans in 2022, and suited up for four games with the former.