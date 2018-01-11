Browns' Joseph Cheek: Lands contract with Browns
Cheek signed a contract with the Browns on Thursday.
Cheek spent the beginning of the 2017 season on Kansas City's practice squad but was released in late September due to an undisclosed injury. Now healthy again, the Texas A&M product will look to carve out a role on the interior the Browns' offensive line.
