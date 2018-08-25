Browns' Josh Gordon: Activated off NFI list
Gordon has been activated off of the non-football illness list and will return to practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Gordon's return appeared imminent, but now he can officially retake the field in practice. The 27-year-old wideout will join the team's walkthrough Saturday and will likely look to get a lot of work in the final preseason game against the Lions. The news indicates he should be ready to go well ahead of Week 1, and Gordon will join a Browns offense that appears more loaded with talent than it has been in a long time.
