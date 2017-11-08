Browns' Josh Gordon: Back on good terms with team

Gordon (suspension) said Wednesday that he believes he's back on good terms with Browns head coach Hue Jackson and executive vice president Sashi Brown, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports. "Myself, the franchise, the fans, everybody was frustrated at that point in time, so I understand it," Gordon said, regarding his multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. "I believe me and coach Jackson, Sashi Brown and the front office have moved on. They obviously welcomed me back into the organization. I'm looking forward to this year.''

Jackson and Brown publicly expressed frustration with Gordon last season when he checked himself back into rehab instead of rejoining the team. The Browns apparently are inclined to give Gordon another shot, perhaps motivated by an utter lack of wideout production in the absence of Corey Coleman (hand), who returned to practice Monday and could be back as soon as Sunday's game in Detroit. Gordon said Tuesday's one-on-one meeting with Jackson went well, potentially setting the stage for his return in Week 13 against the Chargers, when the 26-year-old receiver will first be eligible to play. With Kenny Britt shaping up as a huge disappointment, the Browns presumably are excited about the potential of seeing Gordon and Coleman on the field at the same time. Gordon reported to the team Tuesday after being conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week, but he's not allowed to practice until Week 12.