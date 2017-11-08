Browns' Josh Gordon: Back on good terms

Gordon (suspension) believes he is now on good terms with Browns head coach Hue Jackson and executive vice president Sashi Brown, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "Considering my situation, I believe that's fair just the frustration aspect of it,'' Gordon said. "Myself, the franchise, the fans, everybody was frustrated at that point in time, so I understand it. I believe me and coach Jackson, Sashi Brown and the front office have moved on. They obviously welcomed me back into the organization. I'm looking forward to this year.''

Jackson and Brown publicly expressed frustration with Gordon last season when he checked himself back into rehab instead of rejoining the team. The Browns apparently are inclined to give Gordon another shot, perhaps motivated by an utter lack of wideout production in the absence of Corey Coleman (hand), who returned to practice Monday and could be back as soon as Sunday's game in Detroit. Gordon said Tuesday's one-on-one meeting with Jackson went well, potentially setting up a return in Week 13 when the 26-year-old receiver will first be eligible to play. With Kenny Britt shaping up as a huge disappointment, the Browns presumably are excited about the potential to see Gordon and Coleman on the field at the same time. Gordon reported to the team Tuesday, but he isn't allowed to practice until Week 12 or play in a game until Week 13. It's important that he stay on good terms with both the coaching staff and front office, considering recent reports suggest only one of the two will survive this ugly campaign.