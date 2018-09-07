Browns' Josh Gordon: Big role expected Week 1
Offensive coordinator Todd Haley believes Gordon (hamstring) will have a significant role in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports. "I hope he's involved a lot," Haley said Friday.
Gordon got over his hamstring injury in advance of Week 1, but he remains a backup on the Browns' initial depth chart. While he may be on a "pitch count," as coach Hue Jackson told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal on Wednesday, Gordon will be among Tyrod Taylor's top targets Week 1. Expect Gordon to surpass his 8.4 targets per game from his end-of-2017 cameo this season.
