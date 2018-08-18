Browns' Josh Gordon: Can't practice yet

Gordon (personal) rejoined the Browns on Saturday, but he doesn't have clearance from the NFL to practice with his teammates or play in games, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Gordon's reinstatement last year came with conditions that extend into future seasons. An NFL spokesman said there's no clear timeline for Gordon to return to practice, but the 27-year-old is at least allowed to observe practice and do conditioning work while he makes his way toward the next step in the process. ESPN reports that Gordon sought additional counseling for his mental health and anxiety while he was away from the team for the past month, and the decision to clear him for practice will include the doctors overseeing his counseling. With no timeline and no real precedent for the situation, it's too early to say if Gordon will play Week 1, though he's at least trending in the right direction for availability early in the season.