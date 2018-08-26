Browns' Josh Gordon: Close to return

Gordon (hamstring), who wore his helmet and shoulder pads as he worked off to the side with trainers at practice Sunday, is "very close" to resuming action, per coach Hue Jackson, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

While Gordon more than likely won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, his hamstring issue doesn't appear to threaten his Week 1 availability. Assuming the wideout doesn't play Thursday, his last game action will have occurred in Week 17 last year, when he hauled in four catches for 115 yards against the Steelers. Now that he's been cleared to take the field once healthy, Gordon will continue to carry a high-risk, high-reward label in drafts and auctions thanks to his off-field/suspension history. That said, the upside he carries is just as obvious.