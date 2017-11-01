Browns' Josh Gordon: Conditionally reinstated by NFL

Gordon (suspension) has been reinstated by the league on a conditional basis, NFL.com reports. "Effective immediately, Gordon may join the Browns to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts," the league relayed Wednesday.

Wednesday's statement from the NFL further notes that "subject to compliance with clinical and other requirements, (Gordon) will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list and be permitted to practice with the (Browns) beginning on November 20." Then on November 27, Gordon will be eligible to return to Cleveland's active roster, an outcome that remains subject to the team's discretion. With that in mind, Gordon won't be playing in any games before Week 13, but if all goes well for him, and the Browns like what they see from the wideout once he rejoins the team, he could see some action down the stretch. It remains to be seen if Gordon will be able to make a fantasy splash, given the long layoff (he has not played in an NFL game since December of 2014) and the Browns' QB situation, but based on talent alone, he's worth a speculative add for those with a degree of roster flexibility.