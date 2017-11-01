Browns' Josh Gordon: Conditionally reinstated by NFL
Gordon (suspension) has been reinstated by the league on a conditional basis, NFL.com reports. "Effective immediately, Gordon may join the Browns to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts," the league relayed Wednesday.
Wednesday's statement from the NFL further notes that "subject to compliance with clinical and other requirements, (Gordon) will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list and be permitted to practice with the (Browns) beginning on November 20." Then on November 27, Gordon will be eligible to return to Cleveland's active roster, an outcome that remains subject to the team's discretion. With that in mind, Gordon won't be playing in any games before Week 13, but if all goes well for him, and the Browns like what they see from the wideout once he rejoins the team, he could see some action down the stretch. It remains to be seen if Gordon will be able to make a fantasy splash, given the long layoff (he has not played in an NFL game since December of 2014) and the Browns' QB situation, but based on talent alone, he's worth a speculative add for those with a degree of roster flexibility.
More News
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Meeting with NFL on Wednesday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: In rehab and seeks reinstatement•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Reinstatement not under active consideration at this time•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Denied reinstatement by NFL•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Might get another shot in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to be traded or released if reinstated•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...