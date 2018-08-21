Browns' Josh Gordon: Could play next week
Coach Hue Jackson said he wouldn't be opposed to playing Gordon (personal) in the final preseason game, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gordon won't be available for Thursday's exhibition against Philadelphia, but Jackson did say the wideout may have clearance to participate when the team resumes practicing this upcoming weekend after the game. The NFL and Gordon's counseling team will both have a say in giving him clearance, and the Browns will then need to make sure he's ready from a physical/conditioning perspective. With the 27-year-old reported to be in excellent shape, a return to practice over the weekend might allow for a brief appearance in the team's preseason finale next Thursday (Aug. 30) against the Lions. Even if he doesn't make it back for that exhibition, Gordon still has quite a bit of time to gear up for Cleveland's regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Steelers. Gordon stepped away from the Browns for nearly four weeks to focus on maintaining his sobriety and mental well-being in preparation for the grind of the upcoming season.
