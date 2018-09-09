Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to play around 20 snaps

The Browns plan to have Gordon play roughly 20 snaps in Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

There have been varying reports about the extent of Gordon's involvement in the season opener after he was a late arrival to training camp and before tweaking his hamstring in late August, but Mortensen's report offers a firm estimate of what to expect from the wideout. It aligns with head coach Hue Jackson's comments Wednesday suggesting Gordon will be held to a "pitch count" in Week 1, though some restrictions could be lifted if the wideout proves healthy and effective early on. In addition to his limited practice time to date, Gordon will have to deal with some light rain and wind in Cleveland, which could prompt the Browns to lean a bit more heavily on the ground game.