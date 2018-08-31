Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to practice Monday
Coach Hue Jackson said Friday that Gordon (hamstring) will practice Monday but won't quite be a full participant, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Jackson expect Gordon to do more than a typical limited participant, saying the 27-year-old will at least run some routes, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Gordon has been limited to side work with the training staff ever since he rejoined the Browns last weekend, but he's already said that he expects to be ready for Week 1 against the Steelers. Jackson did say Gordon will come off the bench in the season opener, presumably allowing Antonio Callaway or Rashard Higgins to join the starting lineup.
