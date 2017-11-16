Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to practice Nov. 20
Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon (suspension) is expected to resume practicing when first eligible Nov. 20, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Since being conditionally reinstated by the NFL a little over two weeks ago, Gordon has consistently been present at the Browns' team facility and has impressed the coaching staff with his renewed dedication to football. Gordon's long layoff from competitive NFL action means he'll likely have plenty of rust to shake off upon returning to practice, so it's not a lock that he'll immediately reemerge as the Browns' top wideout once he's eligible to play in games beginning with the Week 13 matchup with the Chargers. Jackson's comments during Gordon's initial practices should provide more clarity on what kind of role the 26-year-old will have in the Browns' offensive game plan upon his activation.
