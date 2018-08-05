Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to report soon

GM John Dorsey told 92.3 The Fan on Saturday that Gordon will return to the team.

Just over a week ago, Dorsey said that he had no idea when Gordon will report to the Browns, but he now seems to have much more confidence in the wideout. Dorsey and fellow wide receiver Rashard Higgins both acknowledged how Gordon is handling his business off the field and that his return to the team will come when he is ready. Gordon is currently on Cleveland's "did not report" list.