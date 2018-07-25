Browns' Josh Gordon: Gets designation change
Gordon (person) will be placed on the 'did not report' list, rather than the 'non-football injury' list, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The change in designation technically allows the Browns to fine Gordon for missing practice, though it would be shocking if they actually did so. The real intention is simply to help with roster flexibility, as the team seems to be on board with Gordon's leave of absence. While his history of off-field issues makes concern inevitable, reports suggest that Gordon hasn't failed a drug test or dealt with any other kind of slip-up. His decision to skip the start of training camp is said to be a proactive measure, with the 27-year-old wideout seeking extra counseling in preparation for his full NFL season since 2013.
