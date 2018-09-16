Browns' Josh Gordon: Hamstring exam on tap

Gordon is slated to see a specialist Monday to determine the severity of his hamstring injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If his injury is minor, as hoped, the talented but troubled wideout should find a new team before long, either via a trade or release. Once he officially parts way with the Browns, he could resurface on the fantasy radar in the coming weeks in a new locale, but such a scenario hinges in large part on the status of his hamstring.