Browns' Josh Gordon: Has a chance to be ready for Week 1
Though Gordon (personal/NFI) probably won't be ready to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer believes that the wideout will be ready for action in time for Week 1.
Not only that, Cabot expects Gordon to start the the Browns' opening contest. Of course, that's further than coach Hue Jackson was willing to go during a conference call Saturday. "There's a chance,'' Jackson noted with regard to the likelihood of Gordon being the Cleveland lineup for the team's Sept . 9 regular-season opener. "Obviously, we're just going to take it one step at a time. His focus is going to be on meetings and conditioning, and then we'll just kind of go from there. Hopefully, we can get him up and running by the first game." While there is not a precise timetable for Gordon's return to practice, it seems plausible that he'll be able to suit up for the Browns' preseason finale, on Aug. 30 against the Lions. When on the field and focused, the 27-year-old's talents are undeniable, but given his off-field/suspension history, Gordon will continue to carry a high-risk/high-reward label for those drafting or conducting auctions in the coming days/weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...