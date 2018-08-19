Browns' Josh Gordon: Has a chance to be ready for Week 1

Though Gordon (personal/NFI) probably won't be ready to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer believes that the wideout will be ready for action in time for Week 1.

Not only that, Cabot expects Gordon to start the the Browns' opening contest. Of course, that's further than coach Hue Jackson was willing to go during a conference call Saturday. "There's a chance,'' Jackson noted with regard to the likelihood of Gordon being the Cleveland lineup for the team's Sept . 9 regular-season opener. "Obviously, we're just going to take it one step at a time. His focus is going to be on meetings and conditioning, and then we'll just kind of go from there. Hopefully, we can get him up and running by the first game." While there is not a precise timetable for Gordon's return to practice, it seems plausible that he'll be able to suit up for the Browns' preseason finale, on Aug. 30 against the Lions. When on the field and focused, the 27-year-old's talents are undeniable, but given his off-field/suspension history, Gordon will continue to carry a high-risk/high-reward label for those drafting or conducting auctions in the coming days/weeks.