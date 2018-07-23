Browns' Josh Gordon: Headed for NFI List
Gordon (personal) will be placed on the non-football injury list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress," said Browns general manager John Dorsey on Monday. "We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the (NFI) reserve list until he is ready to return."
Gordon tweeted Monday that he'll be away from the Browns at the start of training camp as part of a treatment plan to help maintain his health. Despite this surprising development, he says he's in a good place both physically and mentally, with every intention of joining his teammates soon. The 27-year-old has a well-documented history of substance-abuse issues and is subject to frequent drug tests. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the wideout hasn't been suspended, adding that the league will address Gordon's situation "at the appropriate time," per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.
