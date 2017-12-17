Browns' Josh Gordon: Heavily targeted versus Ravens
Gordon finished with five catches (11 targets) for a team-high 47 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.
Gordon continues to be DeShone Kizer's favorite target among the receiving corps, but the quarterback's lack of accuracy is limiting Gordon's value. The 26-year-old wideout has been targeted 28 times since making his return to the team, though he has just 12 receptions to show for it. Some of that blame falls on Gordon -- as he's been the culprit of a handful of drops -- but much of it should rest on Kizer's shoulders. Whether he's missing open looks or throwing into tight coverage, Kizer needs to do a better job of getting the ball into Gordon's hands in order for Gordon to be a trustworthy and consistent fantasy option.
