Browns' Josh Gordon: In line to practice soon
Coach Hue Jackson noted Tuesday that Gordon (personal) will practice "very soon," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
While there's not a precise timetable for that to occur -- and such an outcome is at the discretion of the NFL and his counseling team -- Gordon might suit up for the Browns' preseason finale against the Lions on Aug. 30. The wideout won't play Thursday night versus the Eagles, but once he's cleared to practice, he'll look to prepare for the team's Sept. 9 season opener. With things continuing to move in a positive direction for Gordon, the possibility of the talented 27-year-old making an early-season impact increases. Of course, given his off-field/suspension history, Gordon will continue to carry a high-risk, high-reward label in drafts and auctions.
