Browns' Josh Gordon: In line to practice very soon
Coach Hue Jackson noted Tuesday that Gordon (personal) will practice "very soon," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
While there's not a precise timetable for that to occur, and such an outcome is at the discretion of the NFL and Gordon's counseling team, there's a chance that he will suit up for the Browns' preseason finale against the Lions on Aug. 30. The wideout won't play Thursday night versus the Eagles, but once he's cleared to practice, he'll look to prepare for the team's Sept. 9 season opener. With things continuing to move in a positive direction for Gordon, the possibility of the talented 27-year-old making an early-season impact increase. Of course, given his off-field/suspension history, Gordon will continue to carry a high-risk/high-reward label in drafts and auctions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...