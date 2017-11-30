Browns' Josh Gordon: In line to start this week

Gordon (suspension), who is in line to be activated from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list in advance of Sunday's game against the Chargers, is slated to start at wideout for the Browns, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

Gordon's upside is undeniable, but the talented wideout hasn't suited up for an NFL contest since Dec. 21, 2014 and joins the offense of an 0-11 team helmed by a rookie quarterback in DeShone Kizer. It's a context that makes the 26-year-old's statistical floor in Week 13 difficult to project, but should Gordon click with Kizer, he could be a fantasy factor down the stretch. This week, however, he's a speculative play, albeit a very intriguing one.